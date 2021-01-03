Valspar Championship will allow fans at 20-30 percent capacity

It returns to Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club's Copperhead Course after being canceled in 2020.

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — The PGA TOUR’s 2021 Valspar Championship will welcome a limited number of fans.

Innisbrook’s Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor plans to allow fans in at 20-30 percent capacity as it continues to promote social distancing amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Last year's event was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

The series of 2021 Valspar Championship events kicks off with a private salute to veterans on April 26. Then, the official 72-hole tournament gets underway with the first round on April 29. It runs through May 2.

Tickets will go on sale at noon on March 25. Proceeds will support local organizations through the Birdies for Tampa Bay Charities initiative.

