Gould's FG on final play gives 49ers 13-10 upset of Packers

San Francisco 49ers' Robbie Gould hit a game winning field goal to seal the deal against the Green Bay Packers Saturday.
Credit: AP
San Francisco 49ers' Robbie Gould celebrates after making the game-winning field goal during the second half of an NFC divisional playoff NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. The 49ers won 13-10 to advance to the NFC Chasmpionship game. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Robbie Gould continued his playoff perfection and moved the San Francisco 49ers one step away from their second Super Bowl appearance in three seasons.

Gould kicked a 45-yard field goal as time expired on a field littered with snow flurries to give the 49ers a 13-10 victory over the top-seeded Green Bay Packers in an NFC divisional playoff game Saturday night. The 49ers (12-7) continued their postseason hex on Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers and advanced to an NFC championship game matchup Jan. 30 on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (14-4) or Los Angeles Rams (13-5). 

Reaction

Here some of the reaction on social media to the victory. Here is postgame reaction from the team.

Gov. Gavin Newsom shared this tweet after the win.

"Onto the NFC Championship!" Newsom wrote.

