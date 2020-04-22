TAMPA, Fla. — No team has won a Super Bowl played in its home stadium.

The 2019-2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers added a big weapon Tuesday, which could change that 54-year statistic.

The team traded for future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski. It reunites the All-Pro with his former New England Patriots teammate Tom Brady, who signed with the Buccaneers earlier this offseason.

The move has sparked interest in the team and excitement among the fanbase.

RELATED: 'Playing with Tom is special': Rob Gronkowski is looking forward to the future

RELATED: Tom Brady uses conch shell to welcome Gronk to Tampa Bay Bucs

RELATED: Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski will reunite in Tampa Bay

But, it arguably means more than football. Tampa Bay has seen many cases of and deaths from coronavirus over the past few weeks. Testing sights are packed, people are stuck at home and students have been learning from home for a month.

Relieving your brain from nothing but thoughts about coronavirus is healthy. The Gronkowski-Brady reunion provided that for Tampa Bay fans this week.

Social media posts, including from super-fan Dick Vitale, riled up a fan base that hasn’t seen much postseason success as a franchise.

The former Patriots duo wearing pewter and red this fall could change that.

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter