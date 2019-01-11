WASHINGTON — The Nationals have won the World Series and D.C. is in full celebration mode! The Nats-filled buses are rolling down Constitution Avenue Northwest and all of D.C. is reliving the come-from-behind 2019 season.

If you're skipping the crowds, you can catch all the action on WUSA9. The parade airs on WUSA9 9.1 from noon to 3:30 p.m., and at 3:30 it will move to our over-the-air digital channel 9.2.

Nats players, such as Trea Turner, Ryan Zimmerman and Anthony Rendon, and manager Davey Martinez were spotted mingling with fans, before they started boarding buses.

"It's definitely overwhelming, but it's a good thing," Anthony Rendon said. "We had no idea what a parade like this was as a kid, we were so focused on baseball that it's hard to imagine."

Max Scherzer signs autographs for fans before the parade. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

AP

Martinez and Rizzo hoped off the bus, enabling them to be interactive with fans along the parade route.

Adam Eaton recreated his iconic dugout dance... with an actual car! But where is Howie?

The Nats have been waiting for this moment for 15 years, but D.C. has been waiting since 1933 for a victory parade.

The Washington Nationals are getting a hero's welcome home from a city that had been thirsting for a World Series championship for 86 years. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

AP

RELATED: Adam Eaton's epic dugout dance has the internet going crazy

We are livestreaming the parade and rally festivities from noon until they end here on our website, on our WUSA9 app and our YouTube page as well.

The Racing Presidents took to their bikes today for one last 2019 race.

D.C. beer hero Jeff Adams has already been spotted!

RELATED: DC's beer hero will ride on float in Nationals parade

And so has Nats Captain Obvious!

RELATED: The real Captain Obvious joined Nats Captain Obvious at the World Series, obviously

This isn't D.C.'s first rodeo with championship parades. The Washington Capitals held a parade downtown in June 2018. The Mystics, who won their first franchise championship this year, will have an official celebration parade in spring 2020.

RELATED: VERIFY: Yes, the Nationals' World Series trophy is broken

Crowds are gathering downtown and showing their Natitude through costume.

PHOTOS: Washington Nationals Championship Parade D.C. has experienced two victory parades in the last 18 months, so we know how to celebrate! Take a look at the scene downtown. The Washington Nationals are getting a hero's welcome home from a city that had been thirsting for a World Series championship for 86 years. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen) D.C. has experienced two victory parades in the last 18 months, so we know how to celebrate! Take a look at the scene downtown. D.C. has experienced two victory parades in the last 18 months, so we know how to celebrate! Take a look at the scene downtown. Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez and general manager Mike Rizzo, right, with Sidney Walton, age 100, after showing him the World Series and NLCS trophies. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) D.C. has experienced two victory parades in the last 18 months, so we know how to celebrate! Take a look at the scene downtown. D.C. has experienced two victory parades in the last 18 months, so we know how to celebrate! Take a look at the scene downtown. D.C. has experienced two victory parades in the last 18 months, so we know how to celebrate! Take a look at the scene downtown. Washington Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) D.C. has experienced two victory parades in the last 18 months, so we know how to celebrate! Take a look at the scene downtown. D.C. has experienced two victory parades in the last 18 months, so we know how to celebrate! Take a look at the scene downtown. D.C. has experienced two victory parades in the last 18 months, so we know how to celebrate! Take a look at the scene downtown. Mike Rizzo and Dave Martinez hold up the NLCS trophy and World Series trophy. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) D.C. has experienced two victory parades in the last 18 months, so we know how to celebrate! Take a look at the scene downtown. D.C. has experienced two victory parades in the last 18 months, so we know how to celebrate! Take a look at the scene downtown. D.C. has experienced two victory parades in the last 18 months, so we know how to celebrate! Take a look at the scene downtown. Max Scherzer (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) D.C. has experienced two victory parades in the last 18 months, so we know how to celebrate! Take a look at the scene downtown. D.C. has experienced two victory parades in the last 18 months, so we know how to celebrate! Take a look at the scene downtown. Max Scherzer signs autographs for fans before the parade. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Congrats Nationals, and let's enjoy every minute of this Washingtonians!

Washington Nationals celebrates a historic World Series Game 7 win in Houston. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

AP

RELATED: Wise: Savor every minute of the Nats World Series Parade -- after all the struggle, this feels sweet

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.