WASHINGTON — The Nationals have won the World Series and D.C. is in full celebration mode! The Nats-filled buses are rolling down Constitution Avenue Northwest and all of D.C. is reliving the come-from-behind 2019 season.
If you're skipping the crowds, you can catch all the action on WUSA9.
Nats players, such as Trea Turner, Ryan Zimmerman and Anthony Rendon, and manager Davey Martinez were spotted mingling with fans, before they started boarding buses.
"It's definitely overwhelming, but it's a good thing," Anthony Rendon said. "We had no idea what a parade like this was as a kid, we were so focused on baseball that it's hard to imagine."
Martinez and Rizzo hoped off the bus, enabling them to be interactive with fans along the parade route.
Adam Eaton recreated his iconic dugout dance... with an actual car! But where is Howie?
The Nats have been waiting for this moment for 15 years, but D.C. has been waiting since 1933 for a victory parade.
We are livestreaming the parade and rally festivities from noon until they end.
The Racing Presidents took to their bikes today for one last 2019 race.
D.C. beer hero Jeff Adams has already been spotted!
And so has Nats Captain Obvious!
This isn't D.C.'s first rodeo with championship parades. The Washington Capitals held a parade downtown in June 2018. The Mystics, who won their first franchise championship this year, will have an official celebration parade in spring 2020.
Crowds are gathering downtown and showing their Natitude through costume.
Congrats Nationals, and let's enjoy every minute of this Washingtonians!
