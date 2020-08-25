Hernando schools to begin sports practices Sept. 7

In-person capacity at events will be limited to 25 percent, the district said.

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Fall sports will go on within the Hernando County School District, just at a later time.

Officials on Tuesday announced two-week practices for football, volleyball, swimming, cross country and golf will begin Sept. 7. Competition will begin the week of Sept. 21, with the first football game slated for Sept. 25.

Daily temperature checks will be required for students, in addition to face coverings while on school transportation and "where appropriate," the district said.

For athletic events, leaders say Hernando and Citrus county schools will use an online vendor to limit ticket capacity to 25 percent in an effort to reinforce social distancing.

Both counties will compete for in-conference play and, given the start to the season, the schools remain eligible to participate in the state playoff series.

