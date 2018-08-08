Braden River High School officials in Bradenton say they will appeal sanctions from the Florida High School Athletic Association over alleged violations involving two students.

The school received the sanctions Wednesday.

According to the FHSAA, the school allowed a student-athlete to participate in sports even though his family had moved. The FHSAA said the student stayed with the family of the school's Booster Club president, and the school granted a waiter for the student to remain at the school

The FHSAA also said a second student-athlete who was deemed homeless stayed with the family of another student-athlete.

The association ruled the two received an "impermissible benefit." The school was fined $5,000, must forfeit the games the two played in and was placed on administrative probation.

The school said Wednesday that the students were in need and weren't helped because they were athletes.

"Based on that belief the school, with support of the district, will be appealing this ruling and are confident the decision will be overturned at sectional appeals once the full details emerge," the school said.

