Legendary Lakeland High School head coach retires after 52 years

In December, the Dreadnaughts won the state championship and in total, Bill Castle won eight state titles.

LAKELAND, Fla. — Lakeland High School announced Tuesday that head coach Bill Castle will hang up his headset after 52 years with the school's football program.

In December, the Dreadnaughts won the state championship and in total, Castle won eight state titles.

"Coach Castle led Lakeland to 2 USA National championships, 8 FHSAA State championships and 29 District championships over his tenure," the school's athletic department said in a statement. "He won a championship in every decade he coached."

Castle was initially hired as a defensive backs coach in 1971 and then was promoted to head coach five years later, Lakeland High School says.

He's also the all-time winningest football coach in the state of Florida with a career record of 473-98.

"Bill Castle is synonymous with Lakeland football and winning," the athletic department stated. "He leaves a monumental legacy in his wake as the FHSAA coach of the century."

After 52 years at Lakeland High School, Bill Castle announces his retirement from coaching. pic.twitter.com/9P5UmGAJ27 — Lakeland Dreadnaughts (@LHSNaughts) January 3, 2023