'Deeply concerned...': Land O’ Lakes High football coaches suspended over allegations of locker room fight

All practices and games have been put on hold while Polk County Schools investigates.

Example video title will go here for this video

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — The entire Land O’ Lakes High School football coaching staff has been temporarily suspended over allegations of a locker room fight, the Pasco County School District shared in a statement.

The statement did not give details on the incident but said the alleged fight happened "in the team locker room post-practice."

In addition to the coaches getting suspended from their duties "effective immediately," the district said all football operations are on hold "pending a thorough investigation." This includes practices, on-campus conditioning and games.

"We are deeply concerned about the safety and well-being of our students and take these allegations seriously. We assure parents, students, and the community that we are taking the necessary steps to address the situation," the statement reads.

River Ridge High School, which was set to play Land O' Lakes on Friday, announced that it would not hold a football game this week due to the coaching staff suspension.