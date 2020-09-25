Football games in Pinellas, Manatee counties canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Tarpon Springs High School's football team won't be taking the field Friday night because of COVID-19, Pinellas County Schools says.
The district reported one student had tested positive for coronavirus on Sept. 24. This affected seven classrooms and part of the football team.
Because of this, Friday's scheduled game between East Lake High School and Tarpon Springs has been canceled. The district says the game will likely be rescheduled for a later date.
East Lake will instead take on Palatka High School in Gainesville for Palatka's homecoming game. The high school's opponent also had to cancel its game.
Over in Manatee County, Manatee High School's home opener was canceled after school officials were notified its opponent's team at Kathleen High School had been placed under quarantine.
The school says if you purchased tickets online for Friday's game, you'll be refunded automatically in a few days.
