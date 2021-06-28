It's been 28 years since the Canadiens won the Stanley Cup

The last time the Montréal team found themselves hoisting the Cup was the same season the Bolts were founded.

MONTREAL, QC — The year 1993: It's when former President Bill Clinton was inaugurated, the Soyuz TM-16 launched and a major blizzard hit the U.S. -- it's also the last time the Montréal Canadiens were Stanley Cup champs.

That's right. The team based out of our neighbor to the north hasn't hoisted the Stanley Cup in victory for 28 years.

Fun fact: That's also the same season the Tampa Bay Lightning joined the National Hockey League.

The Canadiens were founded in 1909 and, according to the NHL, are the only franchise that carried over after the league's formation. One year later, the Canadiens won their first championship in 1924.

They'd go on to win more Stanley Cups than any other team in NHL history with a whopping 23 titles. But the Canadiens momentum hit the brakes in the early 90s and hasn't been revived since.

The team is hoping the 2021 Stanley Cup Final will bring an end to their 28-year drought and "write some new history for the team." But they'll have to get through the reigning champs to do so.

Can they get it done? Only time will tell. If not there's always next year.

Here's a list of other records set by the Canadiens:

Only team in NHL history to win five Stanley Cups in a row

First team to win 3,000 regular-season games

Have been playing professionally for more than 100 years.

Won at least one Stanley Cup championship every decade up until the 1990s.