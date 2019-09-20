TAMPA, Fla. — Former Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Dan Girardi announced his retirement Friday after 13 NHL seasons, including two with the Bolts.

“I would like to thank all my coaches, family, friends and teammates for supporting me throughout my entire hockey career,” Girardi said. “I want to thank the New York Rangers for giving me a chance to fulfill my childhood dream of playing in the NHL. Throughout those 11 incredible years, I have made so many friends on and off the ice. I bled Ranger blue and gave it my all for my team, the city and the Garden faithful. I also want to thank the Tampa Bay Lightning for helping me continue my career by giving me a chance to play for such an amazing organization, city and fan base. The last two years in Tampa Bay have been so much fun for me and my family. I will always fondly remember my time here. Finally, I want to thank my wife Pamela for always being there for me and holding down the fort and to Landon and Shaye for always being daddy’s No. 1 fans.

Girardi, 35, joined the Lightning as a free agent on July 1, 2017. He went on to play in 139 regular-season games with Tampa Bay, recording 10 goals and 34 points.

