Assistant Mike Yeo will take over the team on an interim basis, reports say. The Flyers lost their 8th straight game against Tampa Bay Sunday night.

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Flyers have fired head coach Alain Vigneault and assistant Michel Therrien, according to multiple sources.

Assistant Coach Mike Yeo will take over the team as interim head coach, the reports claim.

The news was first reported by NHL reporter Frank Seravalli Monday morning.

Hearing #Flyers are making a coaching change. Alain Vigneault fired. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) December 6, 2021

Mike Yeo will be #Flyers coach tonight vs. #Avs in second game of back-to-back.



We'll see where this goes, but my sense is Rick Tocchet will be high on Philadelphia's candidate list. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) December 6, 2021

The Flyers dropped an ugly 7-1 decision to the Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning Sunday night, raising their losing streak to eight games. Beset by injuries to key players and unable to muster any sort of offense, the team decided to make the move Monday morning.

Philadelphia has an 8-10-4 record and has been outscored 36-13 during its current slide, its worst since an 0-8 run during the 2018-19 season.

Vigneault was hired after that year, and led the Flyers to the Stanley Cup playoffs in his first season at the helm. The team missed the playoffs in Vigneault's second season last year, going 25-23-8 and finishing 6th in the East.

This year, the Flyers got off to a fast start, but injuries to key players, the inability to must any kind of effectiveness on the power play, and an inability to generate offense led to the team's current losing streak.

Defenseman Ryan Ellis, a key offseason acquisition by GM Chuck Fletcher, has missed several weeks with a lower body injury. Center Nate Thompson recently joined the injured list with a shoulder ailment that required surgery. The Flyers has also missed Joel Farabee, Kevin Hayes, and Derick Bressard, among others.

Therrien, who was in charge of the power play, was also let go by the team, according to reports.