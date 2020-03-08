Kucherov, Lightning beat Capitals in East round-robin play

Tampa Bay’s win puts it in a tie with Philadelphia at two points apiece.

TORONTO, ON — Nikita Kucherov scored the shootout winner to give the Tampa Bay Lightning a 3-2 victory against the Washington Capitals in Eastern Conference round-robin play.

The teams played 5 minutes of 3-on-3 overtime before going to a shootout because the games for seeding are following regular-season rules. Tampa Bay’s win puts it in a tie with Philadelphia at two points apiece in the Eastern Conference race, while Washington is third with one and Boston fourth with zero.

Before OT, Washington’s Tom Wilson and Tampa Bay’s Anthony Cirelli exchanged some words and shoves at the buzzer.

These teams can’t meet again until at least the second round, if not the East final.

