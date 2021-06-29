A 'disagreement': Tampa and Montréal mayors make Stanley Cup Final predictions

TAMPA, Fla. — While the Bolts and Canadiens battle it out for the Stanley Cup, the teams' respective city mayors might have a friendly wager on the horizon.
Mayor Valérie Plante of Montréal tweeted Monday that she and Mayor Jane Castor had an opportunity to speak about their cities and the Stanley Cup Final.
"Our only disagreement, however, was on the winner of the series," Plante wrote.
The Lighting struck first in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, defeating the Canadiens in a dominating 5-1 victory. Both teams will hit the ice once again Wednesday for Game 2 at Amalie Arena where the Bolts will look to expand their lead on home ice.
The Canadiens will need to have a stronger offensive presence if the team wants to hoist the Cup and end their 28-year championship drought.
