Horseshoe pitchers kick off new season with dreams of cracking Hall of Fame

The best of the best horseshoe "pitchers" are immortalized in a tiny clubhouse at a Clearwater park.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Chuck Johnston looked around the small back room at the Clearwater Horseshoe Club. On the wall hung photos of dozens of the best pitchers in Florida history.

“I’m not in here yet,” he said with a grin. “Maybe someday.”

The president of the club for 13 years, Johnston is gearing up for the first tournament of the fall 2021 season. Saturday, Oct. 2, 38 pitchers from across the Sunshine State, and a few from beyond, will compete at Ed Wright Park.

Just a few feet from the court sits a clubhouse that is home to the Florida Horseshoe Hall Of Fame. Around 70 people have been honored since the Hall was established in 1991.

“Amazing,” said Ron Deckard when asked to describe the feeling of finding out his name would be etched onto the plaque in the Hall of Fame. “That was a big surprise because when I started in this game, I thought it would be great if I could win one state championship. After I won my first state championship and won a few more I ended up winning 14.”

Deckard, 80, spent part of Friday morning demonstrating his pitching skills. He was inducted into the NHPA National Hall of Fame in 2013 as well. As for the state hall, there are multiple ways to get in.

“You have to be picked by a committee for what you’ve done over the years and stuff like that as far as wins, championships, state championships,” explained Johnston, “or promote horseshoes. There are different categories.”

The Hall is jammed with trophies, photos, and even old VHS tapes of tournament action. Organizers of the Clearwater Horseshoe Club hope to get a bigger building constructed soon to make room for future hall of famers' photos. Johnston estimates 75 percent of people in Clearwater don’t even know they’re here.

They could be missing out on a fun pastime.

“What do I like about it? Outside air, fresh air, competition,” said Johnston.

The history of horseshoe pitching can be traced back to Roman soldiers. During their idle hours, the soldiers occupied themselves with games that consisted of tossing metal rings over stakes pounded into the ground.