How to get tickets for the 2022 Firestone Grand Prix

The racing event runs this weekend, Feb. 25-27.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Rev up your engines. The 2022 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is finally here.

The weekend-long INDYCAR racing event will hit the streets of St. Pete on Friday, Feb. 25 and run through Sunday, Feb. 27.

And, if you want to get a front-row seat to the action along St. Pete's bayfront, here are the different tickets you can score:

Grandstand 🏁

Three-day grandstand tickets include reserved seats on Saturday and Sunday and general admission access to any grandstand on Friday. One-day grandstand tickets include reserved seats on either Saturday or Sunday.

3-day upper row tickets: $155 for adults, $120 for kids 12 and under

3-day lower row tickets: $125 for adults, $90 for kids 12 and under

1-day upper row tickets: $120 for adults, $95 for kids 12 and under

1-day lower row tickets: $95 for adults, $70 for kids 12 and under

General admission 🏁

General admission tickets allow access to the general admission seating areas but do not include a reserved grandstand seat.

3-day tickets: $60 for adults, $35 for kids 12 and under

Sunday: $55 for adults, $30 for kids 12 and under

Saturday: $40 for adults, $25 for kids 12 and under

Friday: $25 for adults, $25 for kids 12 and under

Paddock passes🏁

The IndyCar Series Paddock Pass gets you a behind-the-scenes look at Indy Cars between track sessions. According to the Grand Prix website, this is one of the best places to get a photo or autograph with your favorite driver.

These passes do not include admission, so you'll have to purchase a separate ticket to get into the event and view the races. Once you arrive, you'll have to redeem your paper pass for a Paddock wristband at the Mahaffey Theater.

2-day Firestone Paddock pass: $65 for adults, $60 for kids 12 and under

1-day Firestone Paddock pass: $40 for adults, $30 for kids 12 and under