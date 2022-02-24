How to get tickets for the 2022 Firestone Grand Prix

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Rev up your engines. The 2022 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is finally here.
The weekend-long INDYCAR racing event will hit the streets of St. Pete on Friday, Feb. 25 and run through Sunday, Feb. 27.
And, if you want to get a front-row seat to the action along St. Pete's bayfront, here are the different tickets you can score:
Grandstand 🏁
Three-day grandstand tickets include reserved seats on Saturday and Sunday and general admission access to any grandstand on Friday. One-day grandstand tickets include reserved seats on either Saturday or Sunday.
- 3-day upper row tickets: $155 for adults, $120 for kids 12 and under
- 3-day lower row tickets: $125 for adults, $90 for kids 12 and under
- 1-day upper row tickets: $120 for adults, $95 for kids 12 and under
- 1-day lower row tickets: $95 for adults, $70 for kids 12 and under
General admission 🏁
General admission tickets allow access to the general admission seating areas but do not include a reserved grandstand seat.
- 3-day tickets: $60 for adults, $35 for kids 12 and under
- Sunday: $55 for adults, $30 for kids 12 and under
- Saturday: $40 for adults, $25 for kids 12 and under
- Friday: $25 for adults, $25 for kids 12 and under
Paddock passes🏁
The IndyCar Series Paddock Pass gets you a behind-the-scenes look at Indy Cars between track sessions. According to the Grand Prix website, this is one of the best places to get a photo or autograph with your favorite driver.
These passes do not include admission, so you'll have to purchase a separate ticket to get into the event and view the races. Once you arrive, you'll have to redeem your paper pass for a Paddock wristband at the Mahaffey Theater.
- 2-day Firestone Paddock pass: $65 for adults, $60 for kids 12 and under
- 1-day Firestone Paddock pass: $40 for adults, $30 for kids 12 and under
During the Grand Prix, drivers will race along the runways of Albert Whitted Airport and speed down the Bayshore Drive waterfront in downtown St. Pete. The 1.8-mile circuit features 14 turns, sending drivers down the streets around The Dali Museum, Pioneer Park and the Duke Energy Center for the Arts.