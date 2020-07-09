How to watch Boston Marathon virtual coverage

The 124th Boston Marathon was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

BOSTON — The Boston Marathon may have been canceled for the first time in its 124-year history, but racers will still run the 26.2 miles on their own time, in their own neighborhoods.

And, the Boston Athletic Association aims to "bring Boston to the world" through the virtual experience, race and a nightly broadcast reliving big moments from past marathons and showcasing this year's virtual race.

The BAA teamed up with Amazon and WBZ-TV for "Boston Marathon Live," which airs every night Sept. 7-13. The one-hour show will premiere at 8 p.m. EST on CBSBoston.com and re-air at midnight.

The show is hosted by WBZ-TV anchor Lisa Hughes and includes interviews with race champions and profiles on this year's participants as well as a look back at big moments in race history.

“The B.A.A. is delighted to partner with Amazon and WBZ-TV to offer a week of programming that will celebrate our participants, spotlight race history, and serve as a unifying element throughout the Boston Marathon Virtual Experience. The nightly show will be available to our global audience and truly allow for us to bring Boston to the world,” BAA CEO Tom Grilk said.

We're highlighting runners, inspirational stories and some of your favorite Boston Marathon alumni with LIVE shows every night at 8 this week on CBSN Boston @LisaWBZ https://t.co/uJh7hrqHSu pic.twitter.com/fuQgAhykiQ — WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) September 7, 2020

