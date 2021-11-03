Ready for March Madness? Here's how to watch

Are you ready for the big tournament? We've got all the coverage details you need in one place.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The madness may have been put on hold in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but this year, the madness is back.

March Madness, that is.

And after a year off from the biggest spectacle in college basketball, you may be more eager than ever to watch the tournament. So, how can you? We’ve got you covered.

Coverage kicks off this weekend with the Selection Show.

The Selection Show will “begin with the release of the full bracket by region as well as reactions from teams as they find out if they made this year’s field of 68,” according to the NCAA.

If you want to get a head start on filling out your bracket, then you’ll definitely want to tune in. Locally, you can catch the Selection Show on 10 Tampa Bay at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Once the bracket is set, the action will officially get underway on Thursday, March 18 with the First Four. This tournament-opener will consist of eight teams – the four lowest-seeded automatic qualifiers and the four lowest-seeded at-large teams. You can watch the First Four games beginning at 5 p.m. on truTV and at 6:20 p.m. on TBS.

The first round will then be played on Friday, March 19 and Saturday, March 20. Games will start at noon each day. The second round tips off on Sunday, March 21 and Monday, March 22. These games will air across CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV.

Sweet 16 games will begin on Saturday, March 27 and will continue on Sunday, March 28. You can watch the first two games in the afternoon on both days beginning at 2 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday. Then, the prime-time games each night beginning at 7 p.m. can be viewed on TBS.

CBS and TBS will also air the Elite Eight games, which begin on Monday, March 29, and into Tuesday, March 30. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. Monday on CBS and at 6 p.m. Tuesday on TBS.

Then, the Final Four and the national championship can be viewed right here locally on 10 Tampa Bay. The Final Four begins on Saturday, April 3 with pregame coverage beginning at 2 p.m. The first game is set for 5 p.m.