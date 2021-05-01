On average, 100 million people tune in to watch the Super Bowl. To get you ready we put together this easy guide on how to watch the big game.

TAMPA, Fla. — Super Bowl Sunday is right around the corner!

Tom Brady and the Bucs still have a chance to make it into the big game but whether they do or not you're probably going to be one of the 100 million people watching the event.

Tampa Bay will host the game for the fifth time in 2021. According to CBS Sports, this will be the fourth time in league history the Super Bowl will take place in the same state in back-to-back years, and the first time since 2009 and 2010, when Florida hosted the Super Bowl for two consecutive years.

To make sure you are ready to go and can the game we put together this guide of how to watch Super Bowl LV

TV

You can join us right here on 10 Tampa Bay for complete coverage. Not only will we have the game itself but all morning long we will have live and local specials showing you every part of Super Bowl LV. This will the 21st time CBS has broadcast the Super Bowl, more than any other network.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021.

Streaming

If you don't have access to traditional over-the-air TV you can also stream the game on CBS All Access.

Next season is OUR season.



Super Bowl LV is coming to CBS on 2.7.21. pic.twitter.com/tYfNY3fgIx — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) February 3, 2020

And don't forget 10 Tampa Bay is the official media partner of the Super Bowl LV Host committee. That means we have exclusive interviews, tours, and access that no one else gets. Be sure to check 10TampaBay.com/tampabay55 often for the latest as we get ready for the main event.



