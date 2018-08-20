The Ohio State University Board of Trustees will meet Wednesday to discuss the investigation involving Urban Meyer -- the former head coach at the University of Florida.

Meyer is under investigation after accusations he knew of domestic abuse allegations against former wide receiver coach Zach Smith in 2015 -- allegations he previously claimed to have only recently found out about.

Investigators are sharing their findings with trustees during a briefing Monday, but any decisions won't be made until at least Wednesday.

Meyer was placed on administrative leave on Aug. 1.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP