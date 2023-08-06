Plant High School product Jac Caglianone becoming college baseball superstar

Florida two-way player Jac Caglianone leads the nation in home runs, while leading the Gators in earned run average this season.

TAMPA, Fla. — Plant High School baseball is known to produce superstars. New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso and Houston Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker are a pair of famous former Panthers.

During the MLB offseason, they spend time mentoring another Plant alum who is becoming a star in college baseball this year— Florida two-way player Jac Caglianone.

The sophomore is the crown jewel of the Gators program this season, leading the team in earned run average as a starting pitcher and leading the nation with 31 home runs. No player in Florida baseball history has hit that many homers and Caglianone is the first SEC player to hit 30+ home runs in a season since 2000.

"He was recruited and scouted more as a left-handed pitcher than he was a hitter. So this kind of caught us all by surprise," Gators manager Kevin O'Sullivan said. "I didn't really know the power until he started taking [batting practice]."

Caglianone's success was not much of a surprise to his father, Jeffery, who is an assistant baseball coach at Plant.

"He was probably 7 or 8, I think, and was just kind of always one of the taller kids out there and always hit the ball harder and threw a little harder. And, you know, he kind of took to baseball IQ-wise too," he said.

Caglianone hit two home runs to lift Florida to victory against UConn on June 4 in an NCAA tournament elimination game. This weekend, the Gators host South Carolina in the Super Regional for a College World Series berth.

"I carry Plant with me all the time," Caglianone said. "I've had old teachers text me...tell me that they're rooting for me. It's always really nice to see and nice to hear."