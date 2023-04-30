Speed graduated from Sandalwood High School in 2017. The Jacksonville native got a lifechanging phone call Saturday, and his family caught the moment on camera.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville native Ameer Speed got the phone call of a lifetime, surrounded by family and friends Saturday afternoon.

At his family's home in Jacksonville, Speed, 23, found out he was picked 214th in Round 6 of the 2023 NFL Draft. A joyful video shared by family shows the room erupt into celebration as Speed's mother embraces him.

The cornerback will join the New England Patriots this offseason.

Speed graduated from Sandalwood High School in 2017, where he played football for the Saints. True to his name, he was also a top-ranked Track & Field runner during his high school career.

He then went on to play for the Bulldogs at the University of Georgia for five years, taking his last year of eligibility at Michigan State University.