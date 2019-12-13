ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — He may not be a big name among American baseball fans, but that’s about to change.

The Tampa Bay Rays just signed Yoshitomo Tsutsugo to a two-year, $12 million contract, according to a report from the Tampa Bay Times.

Bleacher Report says the 28-year-old outfielder – who can also play first and third base – is a true all-star in Japan. He’s considered one of the country’s most dangerous hitters, and the Rays could certainly use some extra power at the plate.

According to the Times, part of the deal includes the Rays paying a $2.4 million "posting fee" to Tsutsugo’s Japanese team -- Yokohama DeNA BayStars.

Japan’s Yoshitomo Tsutsugo hits a two-run home-run off Australia’s pitcher Jon Kennedy during the eighth inning of their first round game of the World Baseball Classic at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Wednesday, March 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Toru Takahashi)

AP

