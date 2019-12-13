ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — He may not be a big name among American baseball fans, but that’s about to change.
The Tampa Bay Rays just signed Yoshitomo Tsutsugo to a two-year, $12 million contract, according to a report from the Tampa Bay Times.
Bleacher Report says the 28-year-old outfielder – who can also play first and third base – is a true all-star in Japan. He’s considered one of the country’s most dangerous hitters, and the Rays could certainly use some extra power at the plate.
According to the Times, part of the deal includes the Rays paying a $2.4 million "posting fee" to Tsutsugo’s Japanese team -- Yokohama DeNA BayStars.
RELATED: The Rays aren't splitting their season between St. Pete and Montreal -- Now what?
RELATED: Rays not giving up on 'incredible' sister-city plan
What other people are reading right now:
- Baby born at 12:12 a.m. on 12/12 in Illinois
- Florida missing child alert: Have you seen baby Bella?
- A second ancient gold coin found in Salvation Army Red Kettle in Tampa
- A horse was killed. Florida investigators say it's becoming a terrible trend
- Detectives: More than $16 million in jewelry stolen in store burglaries around Florida
- Here's how you can participate in the #10News12Days Photo Challenge
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter