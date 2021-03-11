Jesuit High School football one win away from a perfect regular season

The Tigers are entering the playoffs.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Catholic will have their hands full Friday night when they head down the road to face Jesuit High School. The Tigers are undefeated (9-0) to this point and are nationally recognized as the #12 team in America, according to MaxPreps.

"It's kind of impossible not to notice, and so I mean, I don't think it's really changed. I think that we still got that hunger, that goal, that mindset that we need to get to a state championship that we haven't been able to get to the past few years," said Jesuit senior, Caleb Williams.

"Going to be a heck of a game. It always is. It's never been a runaway or anything like that. They come out ready to play and we come out ready to play. And it kind of it's like a, you know, a doorway to the playoffs." Jesuit head coach, Matt Thompson said.