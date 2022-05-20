JU women's lacrosse senior using lessons learned on the field in pursuit to become Marine Corps pilot

Stanton grad, Hannah Carolan, is the first JU women's lacrosse player in program history to graduate from the school's NROTC program.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — What does it take to be a leader on the lacrosse field?

Some quick feet? A fast shot? A cold pressure melting stare?

Jacksonville University women's lacrosse senior, Hannah Carolan, possesses all of that and more.

With her lacrosse career over, she has shifted her focused eyes from the turf to the sky.

"It doesn't really feel real yet that it's all over, but I am really excited for what will come in the future," Carolan said.

Carolan has graduated from JU's Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC) program and will begin her journey to become a Marine Corps. pilot at basic training in Quantico, Virginia this fall.

"Every marine must be a riflemen before they continue on with whatever MOS (military occupational specialties) they choose from that point. It'll be the most challenging thing I'll do up to this point," Carolan said.

The Stanton grad earned a flight school contract and will head to flight school after she completes basic school in Virginia. But, she has a long way to go before getting in a cockpit.

Her entire life has prepared her for this journey. Carolan's father was in the Navy, and she grew up watching planes dance in the sky, painting her ideal future.

"I've always just admired and loved pilots and always just wanted to be one," Carolan said.

Through her experiences in the NROTC program and with her team, Carolan is more than prepared to serve our country.

"I was able to transfer my teamwork skills from lacrosse into ROTC. Just being able to develop those relationships with people so I think that they both worked hand in hand together and I think that being on this lacrosse team for four years will definitely help me in the future," Carolan said.

Carolan has cemented her legacy as a Dolphin with multiple ASUN Tournament Championships and NCAA Sweet 16 appearances.

She is also the first Dolphins women's lacrosse player to ever graduate from the NROTC program.