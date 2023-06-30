Tampa teen set to represent the US at international flag football tournament

At 14 years old, Kaylin "KK" Ramsey is a rising football star. Next week, she will play with Team USA in the Junior Flag International Cup.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa native Kaylin "KK" Ramsey is an exceptional athlete who plays sports nearly year-round. Ramsey runs track and plays soccer, volleyball and basketball. However, her favorite sport to play is football.

She started playing at the suggestion of a family friend. She was hooked almost instantly.

"I like the competitiveness. I like [that] it's very fast and the bonds you make," she said.

She started out as a receiver before her coach recognized her arm talent and moved her to the quarterback position. After initially protesting a position change, Ramsey embraced it, leading her down the path of stardom.

At this year's Pro Bowl, the 14-year-old threw further than any other female participant in the long toss competition. Now, she will play quarterback for the 15U flag football national team in this year's Junior Flag International Cup in Charlotte, North Carolina.

"I'm just still so in shock that I and many other girls get to represent this. It's amazing. Wearing this badge shows that you are one of the best in your country," she said.