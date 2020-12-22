Keyontae Johnson released from hospital, Gators confirm

The men's basketball team says the Johnson family looks forward to spending Christmas together.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Days before Christmas, Florida Gators' basketball player Keyontae Johnson has been released from the hospital, the team confirmed Tuesday.

Johnson had been in the hospital since Dec. 12 after collapsing on the court during a game.

On Twitter, the Florida Gators' basketball team released a statement from the Johnson family:

"Today is a great day! Keyontae is being released from the hospital. We continue to be amazed at the pace of his recovery and look forward to spending Christmas together as a family," the statement read in part.

Last week, Johnson commented for the first time since being admitted to the hospital. In a message posted to Twitter, Johnson thanked God, his medical team and Gator nation for their love and support.

"First and foremost I'd like to thank God. I know y'all have been sending your prayers out the last few weeks," Johnson said. "Me and my parents are very grateful for the prayers that have been going out."

He also specifically thanked the lady who was in the gym at Florida State during the incident.

Johnson ended the message with the well known Gator chomp.