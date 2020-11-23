Kobe Bryant mural unveiled at Seminole Heights Elementary School

The school says it may be the largest in the world.

TAMPA, Fla. — One elementary school in Tampa is immortalizing sports legend Kobe Bryant on its court.

Seminole Heights Elementary School in Tampa turned its basketball court into a mural honoring Bryant. And, the school's colors just so happen to be Lakers' colors!

It took exactly one month to paint, the school says, meaning more than 300 hours of painting went into the project.

The school says it may be the largest in the world, measuring at 100 feet by 80 feet, or 8,000 square feet.

