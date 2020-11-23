x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Sports

Kobe Bryant mural unveiled at Seminole Heights Elementary School

The school says it may be the largest in the world.

TAMPA, Fla. — One elementary school in Tampa is immortalizing sports legend Kobe Bryant on its court. 

Seminole Heights Elementary School in Tampa turned its basketball court into a mural honoring Bryant. And, the school's colors just so happen to be Lakers' colors!

It took exactly one month to paint, the school says, meaning more than 300 hours of painting went into the project.

The school says it may be the largest in the world, measuring at 100 feet by 80 feet, or 8,000 square feet. 

RELATED: LA city council to consider naming street after Kobe Bryant

RELATED: Tampa artist honors Kobe Bryant with touching mural

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter