Reports: Tampa's Lance McCullers Jr. signs 5-year contract extension with Houston Astros

Before going pro, the pitcher got his start on the mound at Jesuit High School.
Credit: AP
Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. throws during the first inning in Game 2 of a baseball American League Championship Series against the Tampa Bay Rays, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

HOUSTON — Tampa native Lance McCullers Jr. has signed a five-year contract extension with the Houston Astros, per multiple reports.

The right-handed pitcher's deal comes with a payout of $85 million, ESPN's Jeff Passan said, citing sources. 

New York Post baseball columnist, Joel Sherman added that McCullers Jr.'s extension begins with the 2022 season. 

The 27-year-old made his MLB debut in 2015 and has recorded a career ERA of 3.65 during his time on the mound.

McCullers Jr. was born in Tampa and brought his talents to his high school team at Jesuit. In 2012 he was named National Gatorade Player of the Year.

