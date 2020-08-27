Lightning, Bruins Game 4 postponed in support of social justice

TORONTO, ON — On the heels of other professional sports teams postponing games in protest of the police shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin, the Lightning and Bruins will not play Game 4 on Friday.
Their game, along with other NHL games, will be rescheduled, and the Round 2 playoff schedule will be adjusted accordingly.
The news was first reported Thursday afternoon, by Sportsnet Senior Hockey Writer Chris Johnson and Fox Sports Midwest reporter Andy Strickland.
The NHL later confirmed the news.
The decision to postpone comes after "much discussion" and the NHL players believing the best course of action is to take a step back, according to a release.
"Black and Brown communities continue to face real, painful experiences. The NHL and NHLPA recognize that much work remains to be done before we can play an appropriate role in a discussion centered on diversity, inclusion and social justice," the NHL wrote.
"We understand that the tragedies involving Jacob Blake, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others require us to recognize this moment. We pledge to work to use our sport to influence positive change in society."
The Bolts are not the only ones seeing a postponed game as the NHL's Thursday and Friday night playoff games are all being delayed.
Teams who were set to play Aug. 27 and Aug. 28 include:
- Philadelphia Flyers v. NY Islanders
- Vegas Golden Knights v. Vancouver Canucks
- Tampa Bay Lightning v. Boston Bruins
- Colorado Avalanche v. Dallas Stars
On Wednesday, the NBA, WNBA, and MLS all saw games postponed as the sports world once again called for social justice.
Their stance was in the name of 29-year-old Jacob Blake is in the hospital paralyzed from the waist down, after police say an officer shot him in the back 7 times.
This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
