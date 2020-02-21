TAMPA, Fla. — It was a rough night for the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The team ended its franchise record 11-game winning streak against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

While the bolts took the lead in the first, the golden knights answered back.

The Final score was 5 to 3.

The Bolts saw their road win streak end at six games, one win shy of matching the longest in team history.

The Lightning end their three-game road trip Saturday, February 22 when they take on the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena (8 p.m. Eastern puck drop).

