Maroon raises $50,000 for charity after facing weight criticism

Tampa Bay Lightning forward, Pat Maroon, turned a negative into a positive raising money for Tampa Bay Thrives.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — In the wake of a Bruins broadcaster insulting Lightning forward Pat Maroon's weight, the NHL hockey player has turned the sour moment into something more positive.

Ahead of Thursday night's game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Maroon shed more light on the situation. In an interview with Bally Sports and Tampa Bay Lightning report Gabby Shirley, Maroon, nicknamed the "Big Rig," said he hopes he was able to make an impact on people facing mental health and body image issues.

"It’s never fun to hear that," Shirley posted to Twitter, quoting Maroon. "It’s kind of embarrassing for me…we’re here to turn something negative into a positive…it is what it is. It’s over. It’s in the past. Hopefully, we made an impact in the Tampa community and around the world."

Maroon: “It’s never fun to hear that. It’s kind of embarrassing for me…we’re here to turn something negative into a positive…it is what it is. It’s over. It’s in the past. Hopefully, we made an impact in the Tampa community and around the world.”



He has already raised $50,000. https://t.co/oULBUMyPvK — Gabby Shirley (@Gabby_Shirley_) December 1, 2022

Since his $2,000 donation, Maroon has raised more than $50,000 for Tampa Bay Thrives, according to reports.

Bruins broadcaster Jack Edwards comments drew backlash on Twitter, with fans and insiders coming to Maroon's defense Tuesday night.

"...fat-shaming a professional athlete and three-time Stanley Cup champion. @patmaroon doesn't deserve that. No one does," hockey writer Frank Seravalli wrote.

During Thursday night's game against the Phillies, Gritty, the Flyers' furry and shirtless (this game) mascot held a sign in support of Maroon that read, "Thicc n tired of all this body shaming."

more of me 2 luv pic.twitter.com/X9arfH4MQs — Gritty (@GrittyNHL) December 1, 2022