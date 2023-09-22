This Weekend in Sports: Bucs set for prime time showdown, Rays look to cement top wildcard spot

There's plenty of sports action going on for Tampa Bay pro and college teams, so here's a list of what times the games will be taking place this weekend.

The Buccaneers face a tough prime-time test against the Philadelphia Eagles in one of Week 3's Monday Night Football clashes.

And already having cemented their place for this year's postseason, Randy Arozarena and the Rays are looking to seal their spot as top dog in the wildcard against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Plus, the Rowdies will try to get back to winning ways as they welcome Memphis 901 FC to downtown St. Petersburg.

An exciting South Florida football team also takes the field again this weekend at Raymond James after the team battled toughly but ultimately fell short against Alabama last week.

So with all of this sports action going on for Tampa Bay pro and college teams, here's a list of what times they will be taking place this weekend.

Bucs 🏈

Time: 7:15 p.m.

Date: Mon, Sept. 25

Place: Raymond James Stadium

Opponent: Philadelphia Eagles

Watch: ABC/ESPN+

The Bucs will have their hands full on both sides of the ball when the Eagles come flying into town on Monday. Jalen Hurts is a bad man, but the away side should have their fair share of concerns when it comes to dealing with Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans – plus a sout Tampa Bay defense that is firing on all cylinders so far this year. Click here for ticket information.

Rays ⚾

Time: 4:10 p.m.

Date: Saturday, Sept. 23

Place: Tropicana Field

Opponent: Toronto Blue Jays

Watch: Bally Sports Sun

Time: 1:10 p.m.

Date: Sunday, Sept. 24

Place: Tropicana Field

Opponent: Toronto Blue Jays

Watch: Bally Sports Sun

The Rays will be playing the final two games of its three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday and Sunday. The team should have one simple goal in this series: win a game and get the top wildcard spot. The Rays are going into the weekend with one Friday night loss against the Blue Jays and injuries to four major players. Plus, the Rays cannot afford to lose many games if they want the slim chance of overtaking the Baltimore Orioles in first place in the AL East. For ticket information, click here.

Rowdies ⚽

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Date: Saturday, Sept. 23

Place: Al Lang Stadium

Opponent: Memphis 901 FC

Watch: ESPN+

The Rowdies played Memphis 901 FC earlier this month, a result that went the opponent's way. Now, the Rowdies have the chance to get revenge on their Eastern Conference foes. The Rowdies have already booked their ticket to the playoffs, but Memphis is a top team in the conference, and games like these can help them familiarize themselves with the level of play that is expected in the postseason. For ticket information, click here.

USF 🐂

Time: 4 p.m.

Date: Saturday, Sept. 23

Place: Raymond James Stadium

Opponent: Rice Owls

Watch: ESPN

If you're a South Florida fan, you may have seen the hashtag "#BEATRICE" trending recently on social media, but it doesn't refer to a person's name. Instead, it's supposed to read "Beat Rice" – the school that the Bulls will be facing on Saturday. USF impressed during their 17-3 loss against Alabama, and the team finally has something local sports fans can be excited about. For ticket information, click here.

