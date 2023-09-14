This Weekend in Sports | Bucs prepare for home opener, Rays face crucial Orioles series

Here is a list of all local sports teams playing this weekend.

TAMPA, Fla. — Buccaneers and Rowdies and Rays – oh my!

There's a lot of sports action going on regarding teams based in the Tampa Bay area this weekend, both on the professional and collegiate levels.

The Tampa Bay Bucs will take on Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears in their home opener on Sunday for Week 2 of the new NFL season, while The Tampa Bay Rays will have already played two games in their crucial series against division foes the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday.

Elsewhere, the Tampa Bay Rowdies – who have already cemented their spot in the postseason for the fifth straight year — will take on one of the top teams in the western conference of the USL.

USF also has a biggie coming up. The Bulls will welcome NCAA powerhouse Alabama to Raymond James Stadium on Saturday, a game that will be nationally televised.

Bucs 🏈

Time: 1 p.m.

Date: Sunday, Sept. 17

Place: Raymond James Stadium

Opponent: Chicago Bears

Watch: FOX, NFL+

After more than eight months, the Bucs are back at Raymond James Stadium to play an NFL regular season game. Baker Mayfield and the Bucs are going for back-to-back wins in the first two games of the season, but they face a tough test with Justin Fields and company roaring into town. Click here for ticket information.

Rays ⚾

Time: 7:05 p.m.

Date: Saturday, Sept. 16

Place: Oriole Park

Opponent: Baltimore Orioles

Watch: Bally Sports Sun

Time: 1:35 p.m.

Date: Sunday, Sept. 17

Place: Oriole Park

Opponent: Baltimore Orioles

Watch: Bally Sports Sun

The Rays will be in the midst of its crucial four-game series against current AL East leaders the Baltimore Orioles. The team is currently four wins behind Baltimore to take over the top spot, so this series will certainly be one to watch.

Rowdies ⚽

Time: 8:30 p.m.

Date: Saturday, Sept. 16

Place: Toyota Field

Opponent: San Antonio FC

Watch: ESPN+

The Rowdies have already clinched their spot in this year's USL playoffs, so the team will use its remaining regular season games as momentum leading up until then. They will face San Antonio FC, one of the top teams in the Western Conference, this weekend. It's a match that will surely test if the Rowdies can compete against one of the hardest sides before they head into the postseason.

USF 🐂

Time: 3:30 p.m.

Date: Saturday, Sept. 16

Place: Raymond James Stadium

Opponent: Alabama Crimson Tide

Watch: ABC

The Bulls face one of – if not the toughest – test of their season this year. No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide will come rolling through town on Saturday, Sept. 16. to take on the Bulls in a primetime match. USF currently has a 1-1 record, and head coach Alex Golesh said this game will serve as a testament to the foundation that the Bulls have set early in his tenure with the team.

