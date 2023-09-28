3-year-old Brynlee Cook receives community support in battle against leukemia

During Friday's football doubleheader at Columbian High School, the Tiffin and Clyde communities will host a fundraiser for an elementary teacher's daughter.

TIFFIN, Ohio — Tiffin's Frost-Kalnow Stadium will host more than just football at Friday night's doubleheader.

Clyde will join Tiffin for "2 Communities - 1 Cause," a fundraiser for 3-year-old Brynlee Cook, who was diagnosed with leukemia in June.

Brynlee is the daughter of Clyde Elementary School teacher Lindsay Cook.

"It's just been a lot for her," said Cook's friend and fellow Clyde elementary teacher Rhonda Hoffman. "It's a great family and I think anyone else would want to help out a family as sweet as she is and her little girl."

Hoffman originally asked friends and coworkers to stand at concession stands with donation jars.

"They are rival schools and I just thought of this opportunity because it was a home game," she said.

But the Tiffin Columbian Athletic department wanted to support Brynlee's fight on a bigger scale.

The fundraiser will have a 50-50 raffle in which the athletic boosters' half will be given to the Brynlee's family. There will also be T-shirt sales available online through the end of next week and a dash for cash in between the first and second quarter.

Additionally, band, cheer and flag students have been asked to donate $1. Private donations at each school and a GoFundMe on "Brynlee's Brigade" Facebook page are also available.

"There's just so many ways to help," Hoffman said. "If you can give 50 cents give 50 cents, if you can give a dollar, anything that you can do to help would be so appreciated."

