Rounding out the Bucs' 2021 roster: Who will make the cut?

Locked On Bucs podcast hosts David Harrison and James Yarcho make their predictions on who will land the final spots heading into preseason.

TAMPA, Fla. — In case you missed it, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed four tryout players from last weekend’s rookie mini-camp. The additions brought the roster to 88 as the team continues to construct their roster ahead of training camp and the 2021 NFL Preseason.

Now, with Antonio Brown set to sign once he passes a physical, the Bucs will be at 89 with a strong roster from top to bottom.

Speaking of the bottom, just how many spots are available with all the talent returning from last year’s championship squad? This is the question James Yarcho and I set out to answer on the Locked On Bucs Podcast.

By our estimation, after slotting the players we rate at having an 80% chance or better of being on the Buccaneers’ opening day 53-man roster, there are about eight or nine spots up for grabs with a shade under 40 players vying for those slots.

Tom Brady, Shaquil Barrett, Antoine Winfield Jr. and many more were automatic spot holders. In fact, Tampa Bay has their entire starting offensive line and go two deep with Aaron Stinnie and Robert Hainsey, meaning seven spots are gone without even thinking about it.

With Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown (again, yet to sign, but will once capable), Scotty Miller and Justin Watson on staff, there’s very little light for players looking to grab a spot in the wide receiver room.

Like the hottest restaurant in the hottest city on Valentine’s Day, there just isn’t much availability.

But, there’s some. And this is where we turned our focus. First things first, we addressed the cornerback group. Led by Carlton Davis III, Jamel Dean and Sean Murphy-Bunting, the Bucs are strong at the top but need depth to bring into the regular season. To start, Ross Cockrell (who contributed nicely during critical points in 2020) gets a spot on our 2021 manifest. Joining him is rookie Chris Wilcox as well, giving the Bucs five capable cornerbacks with Wilcox making his money as the new Ryan Smith on punt coverage.

Linebacker K.J. Britt was a shoo-in for me, but the first man added for Yarcho. Fair enough. He’s on the roster to help back up Devin White and Lavonte David either way, along with Kevin Minter.

Josh Wells has been a solid depth player for the Bucs recently, and sticks around for 2021 as well taking the eighth and final - for now - offensive line spot. Speaking of trench players, Yarcho just can’t see the Bucs rolling into the new season without Patrick O’Connor joining Ndamukong Suh, Vita Vea, William Gholston, Rakeem Nunez-Roches and Steve McLendon.

With just four spots left, Jaelon Darden ends Justin Watson’s run on the active roster as a return specialist with some versatile offensive potential if Byron Leftwich decides to tap into it.

Javon Hagan and Cam Gill fill the last two spots, quite literally as man 51 and 52 of our early 53-man projection. Leaving just one job available. And this is where it gets interesting. Well, for us, it’s already interesting.

What if (remember, Tampa Bay has 89 players on roster right now) the last spot goes to a free-agent veteran out there who isn’t on the roster yet?

We’ll be diving into that conversation on Monday and are looking for fans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers themselves to chime in on the conversation. Is there a veteran free agent still out there the Bucs could bring in to add even more talent and experience to their roster?

If you want to get in on the conversation, do so by calling in to the Locked On Bucs Voicemail Box at (813)444-5841 or email your favorite target to lockedonbucspodcast@gmail.com.

Oh, and if you’re worried about the salary cap, don’t be. Jason Licht and his front office staff have already proven they’re more than capable of managing that.

For more on this story and for more on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, check out the Locked On Bucs Podcast.