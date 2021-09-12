Gasparilla Bowl pep rally to be held Wednesday in Tampa

Show off your team spirit at The Sail Plaza ahead of the big UCF vs. UF showdown.

TAMPA, Fla. — As the University of Central Florida Knights and the University of Florida Gators prepare to face off at the Gasparilla Bowl, football fans have a chance to show off their team spirit.

The official Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl pep rally will be held at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at The Sail Plaza, located at 333 S. Franklin Street in Downtown Tampa.

Celebrate ahead of the big game with a live DJ, trumpet performances from both team marching bands, both school mascots, drink specials and more.

Join our official @GasparillaBowl @UF & @UCF

pep rally on December 22nd at 4:30pm! There'll be:

🎶 Live DJ

🎺 Performances from both marching bands

🥳 Both school mascots

🍸 Drink Specials: UCF Fight Night (Dark & Stormy) & UF Gator Bite (Sour Apple Margarita)



See you here! pic.twitter.com/XblVVxDBxr — The Sail Plaza (@TheSailTampa) December 21, 2021

The soldout intrastate showdown will get underway at 7 p.m. ET on Dec. 23 at Raymond James Stadium. The game is set to air on ESPN.

“We are thrilled to welcome two outstanding teams, the UCF Knights and the University of Florida Gators, with the warmth and hospitality that the Tampa Bay community is renowned for,” Executive Director of the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl Scott Glaser said. “From today’s announcement to the moment we award the treasured Gasparilla Bowl trophy, we aim to make this an unforgettable experience for fans who have the opportunity to remain close-to-home when cheering on their team at Raymond James Stadium.”