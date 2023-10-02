LeBron James dedicates 2023-24 NBA season to son Bronny, who is recovering from recent cardiac arrest

​Bronny did not attend USC's first practice of the season last week, but according to LeBron he is recovering extremely well after his cardiac arrest in July.

LOS ANGELES — LeBron James is dedicating his upcoming 21st NBA season to his son, Bronny James, who is recovering from cardiac arrest which he suffered during a practice this summer entering his freshman season at USC.

“Bronny is doing extremely well,” James said during media day to open training camp. “He has begun his rehab process to get back on the floor this season with his teammates and USC.”

Bronny did not attend USC's first official practice of the season in late September, but according to LeBron he is recovering extremely well after losing consciousness following the cardiac event back in July.

“If he were walked through the door right now,” LeBron James said, “you wouldn’t even know what he had.”

James feels he has plenty left in the tank heading into the 2023-24 season, coming off a year where he averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 6.8 assists in 55 games, helping lead the Lakers to a 43-39 record and a Western Conference Finals appearance after defeating the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors in six games apiece.

Meanwhile, Bronny enters his freshman season at USC as the 22nd ranked player in the Class of 2023 according to 247Sports' composite rankings.