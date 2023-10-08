Antoine Walker on what makes Dwyane Wade special and Wade’s beef with Paul Pierce

Walker won the 2006 NBA title with Wade and the Miami Heat, and played with Pierce in Boston prior.

MIAMI — As Dwyane Wade gets set to enter the Basketball Hall of Fame this weekend, (most of) the NBA world is taking the time to appreciate Wade's prolific career.

Former Heat star and 2006 NBA champion Antoine Walker joined the Locked On Heat podcast to discuss Wade's legacy and his ongoing feud with Celtics lifer and Hall of Famer Paul Pierce.

“You could start to see the makings that he was somebody that was a Hall of Fame player," Walker told hosts Wes Goldberg and David Ramil. "With his work ethic that he put in … Dwyane only got better and better.”

Wade surprised the NBA world when he led the Heat to a championship in just his third season, while veterans like Walker and Shaquille O'Neal played supporting roles.

“Shaquille was still a big name, a big factor … but Shaquille didn’t mind taking the back seat and not being the first option," Walker said. "And (lead executive Pat Riley) put a lot of good, veteran guys who were willing to sacrifice and do the little things to allow D-Wade to just be D-Wade, and I think that’s what made us special.”

More than just his winning, Wade's legacy in the NBA will be based on his forceful style of play and thrilling scoring ability.

“D-Wade’s probably 6-3 on a good day … but his ability to drive to the basket, finish around the basket was second to none," Walker explained. "His gift was in the open court.”

As for Pierce's comments about Wade having an advantage over other stars because he assembled a super team with LeBron James and Chris Bosh, Walker sees both sides.