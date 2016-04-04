Will NBA memo stop Miami Heat from trading for Damian Lillard? | Locked On Heat

The NBA warned Damian Lillard and his agent about potentially breaching his contract.

MIAMI — After public leaks from Damian Lillard and his agent Aaron Goodwin, the NBA sent all 30 teams a memo about Lillard's implied threat to not report to any team that is not the Miami Heat after demanding a trade out of Portland, and what could happen if players refused to participate in team activities or fulfill their contracts.

Locked On Heat hosts Wes Goldberg and David Ramil discussed the impact the memo could have on trade talks between the Heat and Portland Trail Blazers on a Monday edition of the podcast.

“It’s a load of gibberish meant to placate an angry mob rendered impotent by Damian Lillard’s request," Ramil said. "I think it’s a sign of an aging dinosaur in the NBA and their hierarchy that are trying to retain control of players as they see it slip past them.”

Lillard delayed his trade request until years after it was first rumored, and hesitated once again even during this offseason until nearly a full day into NBA free agency. Once he asked Portland to trade him, he made it clear he only wanted to go to the Heat.

Lillard's agent, Aaron Goodwin, told local newspapers in Miami that he had called other potential suitors for Lillard to let them know Lillard did not have interest in playing there. This likely depleted the trade market for Lillard and got the NBA's attention.

“I don’t think this memo is anti-trade request … it’s anti-breach of contract," Goldberg said. "The NBA kind of has a wink-wink agreement with players where if you’re going to do this, there’s kind of a playbook on how to do it.”

Still, it's unclear how far Lillard or Goodwin actually went with such threats. The memo feels like a PR move designed to tamp down public noise rather than a punishment or regulation of anything that has actually happened.