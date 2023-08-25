Big 12 by the numbers: More schools, more students, and many more miles to travel

UCF, Houston, Cincinnati, and BYU bring large student bodies on campuses spread out across the country, leading to significant travel for the member institutions.

IRVING, Texas — The Big 12 conference heads into the 2023-24 academic and athletic year with 14 schools spread across eight states, simultaneously the biggest it has ever been and the smallest it will be for a while with more additions coming in 2024.

UCF, Houston, Cincinnati, and BYU bring large student bodies on campuses spread out across the country, leading to significant travel for the member institutions.

On enrollments, the four new schools represent four of the six largest schools in the conference, with UCF's 59,996 undergraduate students the biggest in the league while Houston comes in at No. 3, BYU at No. 5, and Cincinnati at No. 6.

As for travel time, BYU's location in Provo, Utah will represent a unique hurdle for the Cougars, as their trip to West Virginia to play the Mountaineers over Thanksgiving weekend is the biggest trip in conference play this year - with more than 1,600 air miles between the two schools.

West Virginia, previously the geographic outcast of the Big 12, is one of two schools along with UCF that will travel more than 1,000 miles for four of their five road games this season - while the other 12 teams only have five combined trips further than 1,000 miles.