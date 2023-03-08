Answering 10 key early questions about 2024 NBA Draft class | Locked On NBA Big Board

Breakout player, underrated player and best returning player of the 2024 NBA Draft class.

STORRS, Conn. — There is no consensus around the 2024 NBA Draft heading into the fall basketball season, leaving tons of room for young players to develop and break onto the scene this year.

In a season preview edition of the Locked On NBA Big Board podcast, hosts Rafael Barlowe and Richard Stayman broke down their superlatives for the draft class by answering key questions about the class -- starting with underrated UConn freshman guard Stephon Castle.

“I love what he does as a primary ball-handler," Stayman said. "The defense is there, his jump shot is a work in progress … but overall, the way he impacts the game, you can tinker with the shot.”

When it comes to breakout players of the class, Stayman hyped up Florida sophomore Riley Kugel.

“I love everything (Kugel) does as a shooting guard wing, he just plays that style of basketball I love where he can create at every level," Stayman explained. "I just think he’s electric as an offensive player.”

While Kugel is technically a returning player, he is in line for much greater opportunity in his second season. On the other hand, Ole Miss senior guard Matthew Murrell is a hot pick to be the best upperclassman of 2024 as well.

“(Murrell) is somebody with a new coach and a lot of talent around him. This is a guy who’s been historically inefficient but the tools have really, really popped for him," Stayman said. "I think we’re going to see Matthew Murrell explode.”