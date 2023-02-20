Toronto Maple Leafs swing big in trade for Ryan O'Reilly and Noel Acciari

For the Maple Leafs, it's a big swing that they hope can propel them past the first round of the postseason for the first time in the NHL's shootout era.

TORONTO, ON — The Toronto Maple Leafs are the latest team to get in on the firesale in St. Louis.

Late Friday night, the team announced the acquisition of St. Louis Blues captain Ryan O'Reilly and forward Noel Acciari in a blockbuster trade also involving the Minnesota Wild.

Here's the return:

The Blues receive forward prospect Mikhail Abramov, AHL forward Adam Gaudette, Toronto's first-round pick in 2023, Ottawa's third-round pick in 2023 and Toronto's second-round pick in 2024. St. Louis also retains 50 per cent of O'Reilly's remaining salary.

How to the Wild fit in? Minnesota retains 25 percent of O'Reilly's total salary as a this party in the trade. For their assistance, the Maple Leafs will sent Minnesota a own fourth-round pick in 2025 along with prospect Josh Pillar.

St. Louis had already traded Vladimir Tarasenko to the New York Rangers.

For the Maple Leafs, it's a big swing that they hope can propel them past the first round of the postseason for the first time in the NHL's shootout era.

"There's just so many different things you can do with Ryan O'Reilly," says Locked on Leafs co-host Mike DiStefano. "He could be like a Swiss Army knife. He can play center, he adds depth to the lineup, which is ultimately what a lot of people said this team needed."

O'Reilly, 32, is in the midst of a down year, with only 19 points through 40 injury-interrupted games with St. Louis prior to the trade.

Even though the deal broke late Friday, O'Reilly and Acciari both were in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Montreal Canadiens, a Toronto win in which O'Reilly recorded an assist.

O'Reilly, of course, won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the Stanley Cup Playoffs MVP with the Blues back in 2019 after beating the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the Final that year.

Provided the Leafs can beat the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round, the likelihood is Toronto will face those Bruins in the second round.