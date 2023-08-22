3 teams that could pursue trade for Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor

The Miami Dolphins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Dallas Cowboys could consider trading for the 24-year-old Pro Bowl running back.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts have given running back Jonathan Taylor permission to shop himself to other teams via trade, potentially ending the 24-year-old's tenure in Indianapolis after just three seasons.

Taylor made it clear he is seeking a long term extension as he enters the final year of his rookie contract, and recent comments from team owner Jim Irsay indicating the team has not made an offer is frustrating for the young star.

Locked on NFL Scouting hosts Joe Marino and Kyle Crabbs looked at each team in the NFL and whether a trade for Taylor makes sense based on draft capital, cap space, and short and long term goals of the franchise.

Ultimately they came up with a handful of teams that could (and should) engage in trade talks with the Colts, with these three standing out as the most logical.

1. Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins were reportedly involved in the Dalvin Cook sweepstakes, and now could turn their attention to Taylor to help head coach Mike McDaniel build his typical running back by committee approach.

Raheem Mostert ad Jeff Wilson is a solid rotation, but Taylor would immediately become the No. 1 back and a committee approach could keep him healthy while helping elevate the Dolphins to the top of the AFC East.

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Bucs are in a wide open NFC South, they have very talented skill position players out wide in Mike Evans ad Chris Godwin, and a quarterback who has struggled this offseason in Baker Mayfield.

One could argue Taylor is a perfect final piece, as he'd take pressure off Mayfield to perform while giving opposing defenses more to worry about. Rachaad White and Chase Edmonds is a fine backfield, but Taylor takes them well over the top and if the Bucs are willing to push their chips in and give up some draft capital this is the kind of move that helps them push for a conference title.

3. Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys have less than $1M committed to their running back room in 2024, and while the Ezekiel Elliott era could prevent this team from wanting to take on another similar situation, there is little doubt Jerry Jones would love to find the next great Dallas running back.