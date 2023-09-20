Baker Mayfield's perfect fit in Tampa could lead to surprising season for Buccaneers

Mayfield quieted the doubters with a very strong showing in his first two starts, completing 69% of his passes for 490 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are one of three NFC South teams off to a 2-0 start, a surprising development for a division expected to be among the worst in the league this season.

A big reason for Tampa's hot start has been starting quarterback Baker Mayfield, who quieted the doubters with a very strong showing in his first two starts - completing 69% of his passes for 490 yards and three touchdowns without throwing an interception.

Locked on Bucs host James Yarcho spoke with Peter Bukowski on the Locked on Sports Today podcast about Tampa's 2-0 start and Mayfield's role in the early success.

"Baker Mayfield is the exact kind of quarterback that [offensive coordinator] Dave Canales was going to want," Yarcho said. "And they still have a lot of talent and are going to win a lot more football games than people really thought."

Of course, while Mayfield has been a clear success story early in the campaign, Tampa's stout defense is a huge factor as well, having held Minnesota and Chicago to just 17 points apiece.

Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (2.0 sacks) and Vita Vea (1.5 sacks) have made life hard for opposing quarterbacks, while safeties Antoine Winfield (one sack, three passes defended, one forced fumble) and Christian Izien (two interceptions) are off to excellent starts in the secondary.