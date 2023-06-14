Why the Miami Heat came up short in the NBA Finals | Locked On Sports Today

Jimmy Butler and the Heat once again exceeded expectations but fell short of a title.

MIAMI — After suffering through a disappointing regular season and losing their first postseason game in the play-in tournament to the Atlanta Hawks, the Miami Heat finally saw their magical playoff run end in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Miami once again could not buy a basket, and the shooting luck they got from their role players throughout the first three rounds ran out. The Heat once again fell short.

Locked On Heat host Wes Goldberg joined the Locked On Sports Today podcast to explain what happened.

“This is a very good basketball team. This is a team that does compete at the top rung of the Eastern Conference,” Goldberg explained. “But if these last four years have shown that, it’s also shown that they’re still probably a piece away, a notch below where it is that they want to be.”

At the same time, star forward Jimmy Butler ran out of juice. He shot just 41 percent from the field and only got to the free throw line about six times per game after being among the most dominating scorers in the league throughout the postseason.

“You would think down 3-1 in Denver, this would be the moment,” Goldberg said. “Whatever he had left, this would be the time to get it. Maybe that’s what he did have left.”

Still, the Heat were underdogs in every series they played this postseason and once again proved, for the third time in four years, that they can and will exceed expectations in the playoffs. Miami just finally ran into a better team in Denver.