New York’s season looks over after lackluster Game 4 performance | Locked On Knicks

The New York Knicks are on the brink of the end of their season after two losses in Miami.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW YORK — The New York Knicks appear to be the latest victim of a surprise Miami Heat postseason run, as a 3-1 series deficit leaves the Knicks searching for answers to come back on the Heat and looking ahead toward an offseason of fixes.

In a Tuesday edition of the Locked On Knicks podcast, hosts Alex Wolfe and Gavin Schall discussed the state of the series and why the Knicks have run up against so much trouble against Miami.

“Just lose on Wednesday if you’re the Knicks. Do all of us a favor and just lose,” Wolfe said. “Because they’re not going to win this series, this isn’t going to happen. … They’re getting out-coached, but this team is also getting out-worked.”

Miami’s average margin of victory has been more than 11 in the series, and New York's best players, guard Jalen Brunson and forward Julius Randle, haven’t been able to score efficiently against Miami’s staunch defense. The Knicks’ young supporting cast has also struggled to make a consistent impact.

“Miami has been the team all series long that hasn’t made mistakes, that has made big shots … they are deserving to be up 3-1,” Schall said. “This Knicks team is young, and young teams are supposed to make mistakes in the playoffs.”

The coaching advantage New York had in the first round has gone the other direction against the Heat as well. While the Knicks’ roster has limitations, New York has been unable to adjust and find ways to put its players in position to succeed, and the series has been played on Miami’s terms.

“I think the complaints we’re having are complaints that 20 other (teams) are having,” Schall pointed out. “(But) part of it is that Erik Spoelstra is just that good, part of it is that Thibs just doesn’t seem to learn from his mistakes.”