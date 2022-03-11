x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
SEC

Kings of the Southeast: Who will take the SEC crown in Amalie Arena?

The action packed tournament will come to an end this weekend.
Credit: AP
Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) celebrates with guard Quenton Jackson (3) after the team defeated Auburn during an NCAA men's college basketball Southeastern Conference tournament game Friday, March 11, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. — It comes down to just three games this weekend. 

The men's Southeastern Conference tournament will be winding down at the Amalie Arena following three days of heart-stopping games. 

It all begins on Saturday during the semifinals when No. 8 ranked Texas A&M takes on the winner of Arkansas (No. 4) vs. LSU (No. 5). 

Those two teams will duke it out on the hardwood Friday evening. But, the winner will need some rest since the semifinal game against Texas will take place at 1 p.m. the following day. 

Following that game, two other teams will be facing off to play in the championship game. The winner of Friday's Tennessee (No. 2) vs. Mississippi State (No. 10) game will play against the winner of Kentucky (No. 3) vs. Vanderbilt (No. 11) in primetime. 

Once all those scores are settled, the championship game will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 13, in Amalie Arena. 

Related Articles

 