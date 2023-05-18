The disrespect for Baker Mayfield and Tampa Bay has reached an all-time high | Locked on Bucs

Mayfield is not entirely to blame for struggles in Carolina and Los Angeles, but he is being written off by many before he even gets a chance with Tampa Bay.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers head into the 2023 season having to replace an all-time great in Tom Brady at quarterback, a tough task even after a disappointing final season.

That task will fall on Baker Mayfield, a quarterback who many have written off after struggles in Cleveland in 2021 and a disjointed 2022 season split between Carolina and the Los Angeles Rams.

While Locked on Bucs host David Harrison has his doubts about Mayfield's fit with Tampa Bay, he believes the national media has taken their criticism of the 28-year-old former first round pick too far - without enough blame going to the franchises that had a hand in his recent struggles.

"What is even more crazy is that the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers are getting more benefit of the doubt in the national media than a first round quarterback who led a franchise to their first playoff win in two decades," Harrison said. "They are getting the benefit of the doubt, but [Mayfield] is not."

Harrison has issue with an assertion that Mayfield is years removed from being good, while pointing out that it was 2020, barely two seasons ago, when he posted a 26-to-8 touchdown-to-interception ratio while throwing for over 3,500 yards and leading the Browns to an 11-5 regular season record.