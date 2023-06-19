Billy Napier and the Florida Gators are recruiting better than anyone in the country

Four additions over the weekend put Florida's 2024 recruiting class as No. 3 in the country.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Saturday started out looking like a bad day for head coach Billy Napier and the Florida Gators football program, with 2024 quarterback commit Austin Simmons flipping to Ole Miss and reclassifying to join the Rebels in 2023.

However, Napier didn't let the sting of one loss on the recruiting trail impact him too much, as the Gators went ahead and secured four huge commitments in the class of 2024 in Amir Jackson, Amaris Williams, Nasir Johnson, and Aaron Chiles.

Those four additions pushed the Gators up to No. 3 in the 2024 class rankings at On3, with a player average of 91.4.

Locked on Gators host Brandon Olsen is thrilled with how the script was flipped on Saturday, even taking a shot at Ole Miss and their overall 2024 class.

"Florida added four top 250 recruits to their class in one day," Olsen said. "One day. [Ole Miss head coach] Lane Kiffin has three for his entire class."

All four newcomers are four-star recruits at 247, with Chiles ranked No. 80 overall (and No. 6 among linebackers) while Williams and Johnson are each top 30 defensive linemen at No. 23 and No. 30, respectively.

These four will add to an already impressive class, particularly on the defensive end with safety Xavier Filsaime coming in at No. 32 overall and a pair of linebackers, Adarius Hayes (51) and Myles Graham (53) in the top 100 as well.

Florida also added Michai Boireau on Monday morning, giving them yet another defensive tackle prospect in Napier's 2024 class.